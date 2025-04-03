Fearnley Fonds Upgrades KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) to “Strong-Buy”

Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

KNOT Offshore Partners Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of KNOP opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $258.60 million, a PE ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average of $6.00. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $9.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.51. KNOT Offshore Partners had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $91.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

KNOT Offshore Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KNOT Offshore Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 189,461 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 138,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 300,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and discharge of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

