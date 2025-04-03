FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stake Lifted by Huber Capital Management LLC

Huber Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,779 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,910 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises about 2.7% of Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $13,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. bLong Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth about $3,405,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $461,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in FedEx by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,329 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,855,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on FedEx from $323.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on FedEx from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.71.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $245.45 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.22 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $254.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 34.63%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $1,499,050.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. This trade represents a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total value of $713,371.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,886 shares in the company, valued at $30,984,589.98. This represents a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,711 shares of company stock worth $3,312,693. 8.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

