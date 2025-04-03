First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Short Interest Down 15.9% in March

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the February 28th total of 1,380,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 427,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, insider James R. Shank sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $189,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,633.72. This represents a 40.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Bancorp.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFBC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 67,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock traded down $1.69 on Thursday, reaching $23.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,934. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $31.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 10.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FFBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

