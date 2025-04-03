First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Short Interest Up 22.7% in March

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the February 28th total of 11,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on First Northwest Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Northwest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 75,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,788 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FNWB traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.18. 3,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,991. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $15.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58. The company has a market cap of $95.22 million, a PE ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.38). First Northwest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Northwest Bancorp will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is -80.00%.

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

