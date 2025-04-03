Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Shares Sold by Glendon Capital Management LP

Glendon Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,708,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,945 shares during the period. Five Point accounts for about 0.4% of Glendon Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Glendon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Five Point were worth $6,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Five Point by 2,431.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 436,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 419,436 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert grew its holdings in shares of Five Point by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 6,779,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,625,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Five Point by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 14,852 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five Point in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Five Point during the fourth quarter worth about $1,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Five Point

In related news, insider Kim Tobler sold 18,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $106,906.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,618.06. The trade was a 50.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Five Point from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Five Point Stock Performance

Shares of Five Point stock opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.48. The company has a market cap of $785.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.45. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $6.71.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 3.38%.

Five Point Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

Featured Stories

