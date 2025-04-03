Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $69.00 and last traded at $71.53, with a volume of 1993354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FND shares. Barclays raised shares of Floor & Decor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.31.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,316,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,653,000 after buying an additional 5,784,573 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 12,208.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,327,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,484 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth about $128,797,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,574,000. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,552,000.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

