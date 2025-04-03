Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Short Interest Down 12.7% in March

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,910,000 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the February 28th total of 12,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Flowers Foods Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Flowers Foods stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.07. 1,292,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,626. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average of $20.77. Flowers Foods has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 82.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 617.3% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Further Reading

