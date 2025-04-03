FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.66 and last traded at $25.89, with a volume of 236172 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on FormFactor from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

FormFactor Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.08.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). FormFactor had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 9.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $112,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,533,716. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in FormFactor by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 164,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,242,000 after acquiring an additional 51,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

