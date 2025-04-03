Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Trading Down 18.2% – Here’s What Happened

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 18.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.84 and last traded at $16.96. Approximately 93,906 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 859,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.74.
Several research firms recently commented on FWRD. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Forward Air from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Forward Air from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Forward Air from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Forward Air by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Forward Air by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 103,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
