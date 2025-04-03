Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,237,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,984 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $160,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 101.1% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 53,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 19,668 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 652.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 22,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 19,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 1,749 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $139,745.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,534.40. The trade was a 5.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $79.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 9.63. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.26 and a 1-year high of $95.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of 228.34 and a beta of 0.93.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. CoStar Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $709.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $99.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.07.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

