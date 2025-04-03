Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,714 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,913 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $88,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $137.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.30. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.58 and a 1 year high of $218.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 12.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target (down from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on SPS Commerce from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 2,840 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.12, for a total value of $420,660.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,270,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,608,100.72. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 4,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total transaction of $597,717.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,442,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,974,568.56. The trade was a 0.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,864 shares of company stock worth $6,613,078 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Articles

