Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,229,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426,691 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in TPG were worth $140,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TPG by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,266,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,438,000 after acquiring an additional 162,107 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in TPG by 146.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,670,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,166,000 after purchasing an additional 992,818 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TPG by 2,515.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,659,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,296,000 after buying an additional 1,596,254 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TPG in the 4th quarter worth about $100,675,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TPG by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,442,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,023,000 after buying an additional 102,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

TPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of TPG from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of TPG from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of TPG in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on TPG from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TPG from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.18.

Shares of NASDAQ TPG opened at $49.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. TPG Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $72.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.77, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.11 and a 200-day moving average of $61.73.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. TPG had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TPG Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -481.82%.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 1,695 shares of TPG stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $104,937.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,716.31. The trade was a 9.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Bradford Berenson sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $125,550.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 290,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,553,683.64. This represents a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

