Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.73, but opened at $25.85. Fresenius Medical Care shares last traded at $25.74, with a volume of 96,490 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FMS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fresenius Medical Care from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Fresenius Medical Care Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.13 and its 200 day moving average is $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 192.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 234.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. 8.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

