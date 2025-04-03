Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Short Interest Up 28.2% in March

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,200 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the February 28th total of 207,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Frontera Energy Trading Down 3.2 %

OTCMKTS:FECCF opened at $4.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.61. Frontera Energy has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $7.30.

Frontera Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0435 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd.

Frontera Energy Company Profile

Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 24 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

