Fruits Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $637,493.83 (FRTS)

Fruits (FRTS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, Fruits has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. One Fruits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Fruits has a total market capitalization of $637,493.83 and approximately $45,167.63 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Fruits’ launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,079,704,210 coins. The official website for Fruits is fruitsblockchain.com. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fruits’ official message board is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fruits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fruits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

