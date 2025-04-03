FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL) Stake Raised by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report) by 421.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,717 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GJUL. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,668,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 353.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 116,078 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 613,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,511,000 after acquiring an additional 81,191 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth $1,809,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 223.1% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 60,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 41,670 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - July alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GJUL opened at $36.20 on Thursday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $33.04 and a one year high of $37.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.61.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (GJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJUL was launched on Jul 21, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.