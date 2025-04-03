FY2025 Earnings Forecast for CACI Issued By Zacks Research

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CACI International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $23.91 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $24.21. The consensus estimate for CACI International’s current full-year earnings is $23.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CACI International’s Q4 2025 earnings at $6.62 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $6.31 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $7.64 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $27.08 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $7.49 EPS.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.67. CACI International had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 15.30%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CACI. StockNews.com downgraded CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. William Blair cut shares of CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CACI International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $540.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of CACI International in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised CACI International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.31.

CACI International Price Performance

CACI opened at $391.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $367.63 and a 200-day moving average of $439.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CACI International has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $588.26.

Institutional Trading of CACI International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in CACI International by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 3,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in shares of CACI International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CACI International by 10.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CACI International

In related news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 309 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.62, for a total value of $112,358.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,780.30. This trade represents a 11.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

