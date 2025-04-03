FY2026 Earnings Estimate for BCAL Issued By DA Davidson

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Southern California Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the company will earn $1.80 per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Southern California Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.81 per share.

Get Southern California Bancorp alerts:

Southern California Bancorp Stock Performance

Southern California Bancorp stock opened at $14.19 on Thursday. Southern California Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The stock has a market cap of $456.42 million, a P/E ratio of 74.69 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern California Bancorp

Southern California Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BCAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. Southern California Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern California Bancorp by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 3,010,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,788,000 after acquiring an additional 313,612 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Southern California Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,597,000 after purchasing an additional 13,003 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Southern California Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,288,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern California Bancorp by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 542,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 278,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Southern California Bancorp by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 443,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 28,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Southern California Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern California Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern California Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.