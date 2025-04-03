Gaimin Price Reaches $0.0001 (GMRX)

Gaimin (GMRX) traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Gaimin has traded 38.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gaimin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Gaimin has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $138,029.56 worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82,029.51 or 0.99875156 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81,290.63 or 0.98975529 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Gaimin Token Profile

Gaimin’s genesis date was March 26th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 99,620,986,304 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,731,000,000 tokens. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gmrx_io. Gaimin’s official message board is gaimin.medium.com. The Reddit community for Gaimin is https://reddit.com/r/gaimin_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gaimin’s official website is www.gaimin.io.

Gaimin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaimin (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gaimin has a current supply of 99,620,986,304 with 24,731,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Gaimin is 0.00013105 USD and is down -8.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $101,554.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gaimin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gaimin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

