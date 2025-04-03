General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.69.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on General Mills from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on General Mills from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on General Mills from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

General Mills Trading Down 0.9 %

GIS opened at $59.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. General Mills has a 12 month low of $55.15 and a 12 month high of $75.90.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 11,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $739,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,967,490. This represents a 3.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of General Mills

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

