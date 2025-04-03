Geode Capital Management LLC Has $857.50 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,015,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,340 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $857,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $3,669,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,812,497.52. The trade was a 49.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEL. HSBC upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded TE Connectivity from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $142.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.34. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The stock has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 45.37%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.