Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 18,369,678 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 11,311,499 shares.The stock last traded at $1.55 and had previously closed at $1.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GERN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Geron from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley cut Geron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Get Geron alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Geron

Geron Trading Down 4.7 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.54.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Geron had a negative net margin of 682.48% and a negative return on equity of 67.53%. The business had revenue of $47.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Geron in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,268,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Geron by 140.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,565,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,193,000 after purchasing an additional 13,163,889 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 947.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 11,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,940,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950,000 shares during the period. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in Geron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,802,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Geron by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,961,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.