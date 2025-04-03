Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share on Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd.
Global X Alternative Income ETF Stock Performance
ALTY traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.49. 15,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,485. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.06 million, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.99. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19.
Institutional Trading of Global X Alternative Income ETF
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Free Report) by 60.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.30% of Global X Alternative Income ETF worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
About Global X Alternative Income ETF
The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.
