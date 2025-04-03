Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.49 and last traded at $14.58, with a volume of 1083232 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 4.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Trading of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,756,000.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

