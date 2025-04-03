Goldfinch (GFI) Price Hits $0.54

Goldfinch (GFI) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last week, Goldfinch has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. One Goldfinch token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000664 BTC on exchanges. Goldfinch has a market cap of $50.23 million and $720,465.65 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Goldfinch

Goldfinch was first traded on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,397,760 tokens. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

