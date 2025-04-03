Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) Shares Bought by Milestone Investment Advisors LLC

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 31,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 22,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Investment CO lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 108,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $80.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $420.13 million, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.00. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $87.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.57.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.2331 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

