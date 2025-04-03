Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 4,399,720 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 4,718,181 shares.The stock last traded at $10.16 and had previously closed at $9.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.78.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average is $9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 251.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

