Grand Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB)

Grand Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFSB. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth $161,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of DFSB stock opened at $51.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.37 and a 200 day moving average of $51.77. Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.14 and a 52 week high of $53.47.

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (DFSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to investment-grade government and corporate debt securities from development markets. The fund considers environment and sustainability to target longer-term securities.

