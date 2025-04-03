Grand Wealth Management LLC Has $3.24 Million Holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB)

Grand Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,584 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Core Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of Grand Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Grand Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $101,000.

Shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF stock opened at $77.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.41. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.22 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.2699 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

