Grant Private Wealth Management Inc Acquires Shares of 1,314 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Grant Private Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,314 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $371.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $387.28 and its 200-day moving average is $398.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.77 and a 52 week high of $439.37.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Hsbc Global Res raised Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Home Depot from $467.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.85.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

