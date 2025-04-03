Grant Private Wealth Management Inc Buys Shares of 2,180 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Grant Private Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,180 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Bank raised its position in International Business Machines by 53.3% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 5,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 871,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,557,000 after buying an additional 183,141 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. The trade was a 37.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $249.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.26. The company has a market capitalization of $231.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $162.62 and a twelve month high of $266.45.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.21%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

