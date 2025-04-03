Grant Private Wealth Management Inc Makes New $3.60 Million Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Grant Private Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,924 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,604,000. Tesla accounts for about 3.9% of Grant Private Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,193,181 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $98,211,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,011,604 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $24,566,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,203 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $14,420,248,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,325,850 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,996,871,000 after purchasing an additional 780,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 12,957,272 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,117,345,000 after purchasing an additional 159,508 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSLA opened at $282.76 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.20.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total transaction of $43,162,255.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,643,400. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total value of $2,894,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,063,565.40. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 477,228 shares of company stock valued at $166,849,043 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, February 10th. Glj Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.75.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

