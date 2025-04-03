Grant Private Wealth Management Inc Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Grant Private Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in PayPal by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in PayPal by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co increased its stake in PayPal by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 2,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $67.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.74. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.97 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PayPal from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.13.

In other PayPal news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,308.10. This represents a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

