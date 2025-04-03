Grant Private Wealth Management Inc Takes $1.74 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Grant Private Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,000. ServiceNow makes up about 1.9% of Grant Private Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 725.0% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOW. UBS Group decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,210.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,100.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,087.21.

In other ServiceNow news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total value of $2,720,355.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,370,654.28. This represents a 44.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.70, for a total transaction of $4,285,197.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,252.20. This represents a 28.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,351 shares of company stock valued at $20,050,076. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $824.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $933.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $982.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.74, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $637.99 and a one year high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

