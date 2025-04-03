Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Short Interest Up 23.9% in March

Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,300 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the February 28th total of 207,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,573.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.
View Our Latest Report on GGGSF
Greggs Price Performance
About Greggs
Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Greggs
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Equinix: A Smart Bet on Data Centers, Dividends, and AI
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- PVH Stock Is Surging—Here’s What’s Fueling the Rebound
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Tesla Stock: What To Expect With Their Delivery Numbers Report
Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.