Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Short Interest Up 23.9% in March

Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,300 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the February 28th total of 207,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,573.0 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GGGSF opened at $23.90 on Thursday. Greggs has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $35.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.68.

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

