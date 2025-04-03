Groupama Asset Managment Boosts Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Groupama Asset Managment increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,099 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 49,297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after buying an additional 10,090 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $5,519,000. Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $518,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $183.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $176.00 target price (up previously from $163.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.71.

Insider Activity

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,140 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total value of $157,103.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,012 shares in the company, valued at $966,323.72. The trade was a 13.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $183,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,785,088.64. This trade represents a 0.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,837,680. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of JAZZ opened at $126.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $99.06 and a 12-month high of $148.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

