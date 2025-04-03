Groupama Asset Managment Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Groupama Asset Managment reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,370 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,842,954,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,435,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24,531.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,228,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $303,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,116 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,603,305 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $642,730,000 after purchasing an additional 976,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 42,529.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 846,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $208,843,000 after purchasing an additional 844,217 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $235.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $211.80 and a one year high of $287.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.94.

Lowe's Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 37.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.35.

About Lowe's Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

