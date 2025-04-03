Groupama Asset Managment Lowers Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Groupama Asset Managment trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,641 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Insider Activity

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,221.07. The trade was a 37.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM opened at $249.90 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $162.62 and a 1 year high of $266.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBM

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.