Groupama Asset Managment Purchases 517 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 635.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

VEEV stock opened at $226.51 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.25 and a twelve month high of $258.93. The company has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.96 and its 200-day moving average is $223.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $178,019.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,701.60. This represents a 8.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $281.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.52.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VEEV

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.