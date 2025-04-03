Groupama Asset Managment Reduces Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Groupama Asset Managment trimmed its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 1,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TDY shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $585.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.00.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TDY stock opened at $500.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $501.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $476.36. The stock has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $355.41 and a 12 month high of $522.50.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teledyne Technologies

In related news, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.06, for a total value of $1,924,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,324 shares in the company, valued at $26,691,559.44. The trade was a 6.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 5,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.22, for a total value of $2,989,092.96. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 144,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,910,255.66. This represents a 3.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,571 shares of company stock worth $17,709,721. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.