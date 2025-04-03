Groupama Asset Managment Sells 1,356 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Groupama Asset Managment cut its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,230,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $696,362,000 after acquiring an additional 301,877 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Global Payments by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 204,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,885,000 after acquiring an additional 73,300 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 9,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 377,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,329,000 after buying an additional 16,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Trading Up 1.3 %

GPN opened at $99.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.13 and a 200-day moving average of $107.11. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.99 and a 52 week high of $129.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.14). Global Payments had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Global Payments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Global Payments from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens lowered Global Payments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.10.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

