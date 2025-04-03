Guess? (NYSE:GES) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.320-1.760 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1 billion-$3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.0 billion. Guess? also updated its FY26 guidance to $1.32-1.76 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GES traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.09. 3,262,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,357. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Guess? has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $32.08.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Guess? had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $932.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Guess? will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on GES shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Guess? from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Guess? from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

