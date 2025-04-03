Guess? (NYSE:GES) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.740–0.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $626.3 million-$636.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $629.2 million. Guess? also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.320-1.760 EPS.

Guess? Trading Down 11.4 %

Shares of Guess? stock traded down $1.30 on Thursday, reaching $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,275,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,301. The firm has a market cap of $518.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.94. Guess? has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $32.08.

Get Guess? alerts:

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. Guess? had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $932.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Guess? will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GES has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Guess? from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Guess? from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

View Our Latest Report on Guess?

Guess? Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.