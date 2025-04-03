Guess? (NYSE:GES) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.74)-$(0.65) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.23). The company issued revenue guidance of $626.23-636.29 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $629.23 million. Guess? also updated its FY26 guidance to $1.32-1.76 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Guess? from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Guess? from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.
Guess? Stock Down 11.4 %
Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $932.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.75 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 3.19%. Guess?’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Guess? will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Guess?
Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.
