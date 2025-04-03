Guess? (NYSE:GES) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $932.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.75 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Guess? updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.74)-$(0.65) EPS and its FY26 guidance to $1.32-1.76 EPS.

Guess? Stock Down 11.4 %

GES traded down $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $10.09. 2,998,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,276. The company has a market cap of $518.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.54. Guess? has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $32.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average is $14.94.

Get Guess? alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Guess? from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Guess? from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

About Guess?

(Get Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.