Guggenheim Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Kroger (NYSE:KR) Stock

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.32% from the company’s previous close.

KR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Melius Research downgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Melius lowered Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Kroger from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Kroger Stock Performance

KR traded up $2.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,030,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,105,061. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.65. The firm has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.51. Kroger has a one year low of $49.04 and a one year high of $70.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $34.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kroger news, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $719,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,308,919.22. This trade represents a 7.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $86,723.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,523.90. This represents a 9.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,244 shares of company stock worth $15,001,418 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kroger

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Kroger by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 111 Capital bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $591,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 282,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,302,000 after buying an additional 122,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

