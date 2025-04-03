Guidance Point Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 537,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,870,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,249,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8,900.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 416,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,094,000 after purchasing an additional 411,579 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 246.5% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 356,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,510,000 after purchasing an additional 253,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 309,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,867,000 after purchasing an additional 133,961 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $422.03 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $376.14 and a one year high of $451.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $433.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $431.67. The company has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.1624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

