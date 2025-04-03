Guidance Point Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDY. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8,245.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 580,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,835,000 after purchasing an additional 573,881 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $328,419,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,514,000 after acquiring an additional 61,062 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 89,108.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 377,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,932,000 after acquiring an additional 376,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,411.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 265,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,355,000 after acquiring an additional 248,146 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $544.86 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $511.97 and a 1-year high of $624.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $563.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $576.19.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

