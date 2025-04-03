Guidance Point Advisors LLC Buys 218 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 1,323.1% during the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.48.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $172.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $809.16 billion, a PE ratio of 140.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.37. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 113.46%.

In related news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at $95,564,585.40. This trade represents a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 745,976 shares of company stock worth $138,632,902. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

