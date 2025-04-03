Guidance Point Advisors LLC Has $4.08 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $366.86 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $315.24 and a fifty-two week high of $419.53. The firm has a market cap of $97.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $391.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.44.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

